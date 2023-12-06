Chennai floods: 4,000 cusecs water released from Chembarambakkam lake

Around 4,000 cusecs of water has been released from Chembarambakkam water reservoir (one of the largest water reservoirs) in Chennai, on Tuesday, December 5. The water outflow has now been stopped, as the inflow has reduced. For the first time since 2015, the lake reached 23.45 ft, close to its maximum capacity of 24 ft.

Chennai received heavy rains due to cyclonic storm Michaung, which left a devastating impact on the city. The city is still reeling from the floods, with several areas still under water and suffering from power outages.

Reports state that the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake, as of December 5 evening, was 3,937 cusecs. Water is being discharged from five reservoirs in Chennai city. While the inflow at Redhills lake is 6,916 cusecs, the outflow is 5,689 cusecs; in Cholavaram reservoir, both inflow and outflow is 3,562 cusecs; in Poondi, 17,605 cusecs of water is being released against an inflow of 11,050; in Veeranam, both is 87 cusecs; and in Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, the inflow and outflow is 590 cusecs.