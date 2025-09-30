Chennai entrepreneur denied entry into GCC’s co-working space for wearing shorts

A Chennai resident has alleged that he was threatened and had his phone snatched by the people of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ward councillor, after a dispute over his clothes at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) newly opened Mudhalvar Padippagam co-working space in Agaram of Kolathur.

Touted to be the first-of-its-kind co-working facility in the state, it was inaugurated in November 2024. Jointly developed by GCC and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the three-floor facility can accommodate 51 persons.

On Monday, September 29, Dilip Sreenivasan, founder of an online retail store in the city had pre-booked a slot from 9 am to 3 pm at the newly operationalized co-working space, for him and his friend, but was stopped at the entrance because he was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Speaking to TNM, Dilip said that the dress code was neither mentioned on the booking platform nor displayed at the venue. When he questioned the staff about the rule, he was told that “they had instructions to enforce it”.

After being referred through several levels of staff, he met two GCC officials, who allegedly told him, “Don’t you know that you have to wear full length pants to come to an office space, where women would be there. It is just common sense. Don’t you know the norms to come to an office space? It is common sense.”

A staffer identified as Helen from the Anitha Achievers Academy, which manages the space, was also present, though she did not respond to TNM’s request for a comment. This story will be updated if and when she responds.

However, she told Times of India that though there were no rules, the space is used by women and therefore some decorum had to be maintained.

Dilip said he was further told that people wearing lungis or other “informal attire” would also not be allowed entry. The argument escalated when Ward 69 councillor Saritha arrived at the venue with others. A police officer from Sembiam police station was also present with them.

When Dilip asked to see official rules, he was shown only a poster inside the building that read, “You will be received in a pleasant manner”. This statement that is supposed to be directions to staff to receive citizens pleasantly was the only document the staff showed DIlip. The Mudhalvar Padippagam is a government institution and as yet, there are no dress code rules enforced in any government institution.

Dilip also alleged that individuals accompanying the councillor snatched his and his friend’s phones, returning them only after intervention from the police officer, and that his phone was searched for images or records of the incident before the devices were handed back.

“The policeman told me to not come to an office space, which has women, wearing shorts and creating an issue,” he said. He told TNM that beyond the harassment he faced, the larger concern is whether such public spaces are truly accessible, inclusive, and free of judgement, for people from different socioeconomic backgrounds, including those from marginalized communities.

When asked about the incident, councilor Saritha also took the same stance “Can a woman come to a class wearing a nightie? Shouldn’t people have that sense?” She also denied the allegation of phone snatching or harassment.

TNM tried to contact the Sembiam police, but did not receive any response.