Chennai: Elderly man beaten to death inside MTC bus after argument

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A 74-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a co-passenger inside a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus near Tambaram in Chennai on Sunday, April 26, following an argument over reading route details displayed on an LED board.

The deceased, Chandrasekaran, an electrician from Padappai, had boarded the bus at the Tambaram MEPZ stop. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Amarnath, boarded the same bus at the Tambaram bus stand. The bus was operating on route 70-G between Guduvancheri and Vadapalani.

According to reports , the altercation began when Amarnath asked Chandrasekaran to read the place names displayed on the LED board inside the bus. Chandrasekaran reportedly said he could not read it and asked him to check with the conductor instead.

However, Amarnath allegedly continued to insist, leading to a verbal argument between the two. Hearing the commotion, the conductor intervened and asked Chandrasekaran to move to another seat further ahead. As Chandrasekaran attempted to get up, Amarnath allegedly pulled him back, strangled him, and repeatedly punched him in the face and chest, causing him to collapse inside the bus.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, and co-passengers rushed Chandrasekaran to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Amarnath reportedly tried to flee when the bus was halted, but passengers apprehended him and later handed him over to the Chromepet police. He has since been arrested and booked on murder charges.