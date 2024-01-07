Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Drinking water supply to be suspended in three southern zones on Jan 8, 9

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will be carrying out pipeline works on Monday, January 8, due to which the water supply in zones 9,10 and 13 will be affected for a span of 24 hours.
Representative image of people collecting water from a tap
TNM Staff

Water supply in three zones in Chennai — Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13) — will be suspended for 24 hours, starting from 6am on Monday, January 8. Water will be suspended as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be carrying out pipeline works at Venkatanarayana street and Chamiers road in Teynampet during the said hours, a press release said. Residents of these areas have hence been asked to store water in advance.

While the regular supply of drinking water in areas without water connections and in low pressure areas of the three zones will continue through water tanks, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has said that residents who rely on the piped water supply can contact them if there is an emergency need for water. 

Residents can also register and avail water tank services using the ‘Dial for Water’ scheme.

