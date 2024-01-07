Chennai: Drinking water supply to be suspended in three southern zones on Jan 8, 9

Water supply in three zones in Chennai — Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13) — will be suspended for 24 hours, starting from 6am on Monday, January 8. Water will be suspended as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be carrying out pipeline works at Venkatanarayana street and Chamiers road in Teynampet during the said hours, a press release said. Residents of these areas have hence been asked to store water in advance.

While the regular supply of drinking water in areas without water connections and in low pressure areas of the three zones will continue through water tanks, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has said that residents who rely on the piped water supply can contact them if there is an emergency need for water.