Chennai corporation sets up voter help centres in 947 booths to assist with SIR forms

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that voter help centres will function across the city from November 18 to 25 to assist voters with queries related to the filling of voter enumeration forms as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The move comes after people across the state have been expressing fear of losing their right to vote and complaining of issues in filling the forms.

In a press release, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said that the SIR is progressing simultaneously across all 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district, to help voters understand and complete the SIR forms correctly.

The Corporation has set up voter help centres at 947 polling stations, which will function for eight days from Tuesday until November 25, between 10 am and 6 pm. The help centres will offer help in clarifying doubts related to filling out the SIR forms, assist voters in verifying their details, and help trace voter and family information from the 2005 electoral roll, which is being used for reference during the revision exercise. Officials will also check the documents attached to the forms and verify the voter details submitted.

The Commissioner also highlighted the significant role of polling agents from recognised political parties in the smooth execution of the SIR exercise.

Kumaragurubaran urged voters to make full use of the help centres to ensure that their details are updated accurately in the electoral roll, strengthening the transparency and efficiency of the ongoing voter roll revision.