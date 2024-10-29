Chennai corporation decides to charge players for using football turfs

Despite objections by the councillors, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) council passed a resolution on Tuesday, October 29, to charge football players by the hour to use nine GCC-run foot turfs in the city. Each player will now have to shell out Rs 120 per hour to use these turfs for their daily practice.

Earlier on Monday, football players who practise regularly at the Amma Maligai Playground in Kodambakkam, protested outside the park, against this decision. They argued that they will not be able to pay so much money everyday.

Speaking on their behalf CPI(M) councillor B Vimala told the council that several youngsters belonging to the Dalit community practice at the Mullai Nagar park for 2 hours everyday. “That means they will have to pay Rs 240 per day and Rs 1,680 per week. They will not be able to pay so much. Let us not forget that Indian football player Nandakumar, whose father was an auto driver, also practised at the same turf,” she said.

GCC Mayor R Priya however maintained that the corporation is forced to charge the players since turfs have been constructed through investments and that their maintenance needs to be factored in. “We will consider your request and see if the charges from some areas can be reduced. However, we will not waiver the fee since many people are also misusing such facilities,” she added.

There are nine artificial football turfs in Chennai that are run by the GCC: Mullai Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Naval Hospital Road, Thiru.vi.ka Nagar playground, Rangasayi Playground, KP Park Playground, Mayor Sathyamurthy Salai’s Dr Ambedkar Playground, Amma Maligai Playground, kamakotti Nagar and Sholinganallur Futsal in OMR.

The GCC has decided that the revenue generated from these turfs will be shared between the GCC and the private agency who will be on contract on a 40:60 ratio.