Chennai Corp Budget: Gyms for women, new UPHC in North Chennai & other details here

Mayor R Priya made 83 announcements in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) budget session for 2024 - 2025 fiscal year on Wednesday, February 21. The GCC budget focused on women, education, public health, and flood mitigation. Chennai women are to have exclusive gyms in each ward and a call centre is to be set up to monitor the women who have high-risk pregnancies in 15 zones. The modernisation of the 192 burial grounds in the city limits is also in the pipeline, and the corporation is planning to develop an app to know the location of the public toilets in the city.

The GCC budget announcement also increased theward fund for the councillors from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. The highlights of the budget are here: