Chennai Corp acquires pumps, devotes 10 lakh per zone to tackle monsoon and flooding

As the north-east monsoon rains continue to lash Chennai, the city’s corporation is strengthening measures for flood control. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday, November 6, rented 15 tractor pumps from farmers in the state, in addition to the 150 tractors that have been stationed across the 15 zones from November 1. Rs 10 lakh has also been devoted to each of the 15 zones to undertake measures for flood relief.

“Previously, tractor pumps were acquired from farmers who cultivated paddy from Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram only because November and December are off seasons for them. But this time, farmers from Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts have come to our aid. While more of them are ready to rent out their tractor pumps, we already have 845 tractor pumps to clear inundation,” the GCC spokesperson told TNM. Around 37 low-lying areas have been identified by the Corporation, where 100 pumps will be stationed to provide instant flood relief, the spokesperson added.