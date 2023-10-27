Chennai cops refute Governor claims on petrol bomb attack, release evidence

Addressing a press conference, the Chennai police refuted these claims and released multiple CCTV footage, pictures and videos to the media. One of the CCTV footage showed Vinodh alias Karukka Vinodh standing 30 metres away from the Raj Bhavan and lighting two petrol bombs as two GCP officers charged towards him. Sandeep Rathore, Commissioner of GCP, told TNM, “There was only one miscreant. He did not attempt to barge into the Raj Bhavan, and the petrol bombs he threw fell outside the gate of the building, near the barricades. Not even the main gate was damaged. Five GCP officers immediately nabbed him, neutralised him by seizing the other two petrol bombs he had and eventually arrested him.” However, this evidence was yet to be shown to the Governor, he added.

He also told TNM that the police officers who were at the spot of the incident which took place at 3 pm, had registered a complaint by 5 pm on the same day of the attack and that the complaint from Raj Bhavan was received at night around 10:24 pm. “We have received a letter regarding not acting on their complaint. We will look into the subject matter of the letter and necessary responses or actions will be initiated,” he said.