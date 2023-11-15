Chennai cops refute Annamalai’s claims, eatery manager not assaulted for ‘protection money’

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai in a statement claimed that rowdies beat up an eatery manager in Tirumangalam, Chennai, for refusing to pay protection money. Along with his statement, Annamalai on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a clip of the CCTV footage wherein five persons can be seen beating up a man. However, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) refuted these claims and said that a case on this regard was registered on Tuesday, November 14, at the V-5 Tirumangalam police station but there was no mention of “protection money”.

Annamalai claimed, “In Tirumangalam, Chennai, rowdies have beaten up an eatery manager for refusing to pay protection money. It is learnt that the police department has not arrested the people behind the attack despite a complaint from the eatery owner, leaving one to assume that the State govt wishes people to adapt to an unsafe neighbourhood.”