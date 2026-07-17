Chennai cops question senior journo in attempt to bribe TVK MLA case, unions condemn police action

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Puthiya Thalaimurai journalist Vijayan was questioned by the Tamil Nadu police and his mobile phone was seized during the investigation into the alleged attempt to bribe ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA N Elaiyaraja. The Chennai Press Club, opposition parties, and journalists’ associations have condemned the police’s actions.

They described it as an attack on press freedom and urged the government to ensure that journalists are not harassed in the name of investigation.

Vijayan, a senior news editor and anchor with Puthiya Thalaimurai, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a complaint filed by Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja.

In his complaint, the MLA alleged that YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu, who also runs a political strategy firm called the Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS) and others had offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the ruling TVK during a confidence vote. He also alleged that they threatened to kill him and his family when he refused.

The police have arrested eight persons in the case including Thirunavukkarasu. According to the Chennai police, the investigation found that the accused had allegedly conspired under a plan code-named “Meghalaya Project” to bribe around 15 TVK MLAs with the intention of destabilising the government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, the Chennai police said that documentary evidence collected during the investigation showed that Vijayan had exchanged “objectionable messages” with the prime accused, Thirunavukkarasu, and had remained in continuous contact with him during the period of the alleged conspiracy.

The police said Vijayan appeared before the investigators on July 15 and 16 after being served a summons. His statement was recorded and his mobile phone was taken for cyber forensic analysis “to examine evidence related to the case”. The statement added that he had been instructed to continue cooperating with the investigation.

However, the Chennai Press Club alleged that the police acted arbitrarily while questioning a journalist. In a statement, the body said the SIT had served a summons at Vijayan’s office on July 15 and insisted that he appear before the Triplicane police station the same night.

According to the Press Club, Vijayan reached the police station at around 10 pm and was questioned for more than two hours before being allowed to leave around 12.30 am.

It alleged that the police later asked him to return to the station around 2 am, where they seized his mobile phone “without following any legal procedures or guidelines.”

The Press Club further claimed that he was again summoned the following day and kept at the police station for several hours.

While acknowledging that the police have the authority to summon individuals for questioning and record witness statements, the Press Club said such powers must be exercised within the limits of law.

It argued that the seizing of a journalist's phone during questioning was unacceptable and described the action as an attempt to intimidate journalists and undermine press freedom.

The Press Club urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to direct the police to immediately return Vijayan’s mobile phone, stop what it termed the harassment of journalists in the name of investigation, and ensure that he is not subjected to further investigation.

Other press bodies such as the Madras Union of Journalists also condemned the police action and sought the Chief Minister’s intervention.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticised the seizure of Vijayan’s phone and alleged detention at the police station, calling the action "arbitrary".

She also accused the TVK government of extending its politics of targeting opposition parties to journalists and demanded Vijayan’s immediate release.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman also condemned the police action, alleging that Vijay was being targeted for interviewing one of the accused in the case.

He also urged the government to ensure that no further pressure was exerted on Vijayan in the name of the investigation.