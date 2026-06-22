Chennai cops arrest 77 people in week-long anti-drug crackdown; seize narcotics, vehicles

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The Greater Chennai Police arrested 77 people and registered 38 criminal cases during a week-long special anti-narcotics drive conducted across the city, resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, vehicles and cash linked to illegal trafficking networks.

The intensive operation was carried out from June 14 to June 20 under the direction of Chennai Police Commissioner A. Amalraj as part of the city police’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of narcotics and other banned substances.

Police teams across all 12 districts of Chennai intensified surveillance activities, conducted vehicle inspections and carried out targeted operations against individuals suspected of possessing, transporting and distributing narcotic substances.

The coordinated crackdown focussed on disrupting drug supply chains and identifying those involved in the city’s growing narcotics network.

According to official figures released by the police, the seizures included 22 kilograms of ganja, 831 grams of methamphetamine, 6 milligrams of opium, 2 milligrams of cocaine and 1,222 narcotic tablets.

Authorities described the haul as a significant success in the campaign against illegal drug trafficking in the metropolitan area.

In addition to the narcotic substances, police confiscated several vehicles allegedly used for transporting and distributing drugs.

The seized assets included four two-wheelers, one autorickshaw, one car and five mobile phones believed to have been used by the accused to coordinate trafficking operations and communicate with buyers and suppliers.

Officials said the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) played a crucial role in the success of the operation. The specialised unit gathered Intelligence on suspected drug peddlers and distribution networks operating within the city, enabling police teams to track and apprehend several accused people.

Those arrested were subsequently handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The latest drive forms part of a broader campaign launched by the Greater Chennai Police against narcotics and banned tobacco products, including gutka and mawa, which continue to pose public health and law-and-order concerns.

Reaffirming the department’s commitment to combating drug-related crimes, police officials warned that stringent legal action would be taken against offenders.

Authorities also announced plans to initiate proceedings to freeze the bank accounts and financial assets of those involved in narcotics trafficking as part of efforts to dismantle organised drug networks operating in Chennai.

The police urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any information related to drug peddling to help keep the city free from narcotics.