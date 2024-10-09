Chennai college student killed by rival college gang over 'route thala' fight

An 18-year-old student belonging to Presidency college in Chennai, who was availing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi government General Hospital (RGGGH), succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, October 8. The victim, A Sundar, was allegedly assaulted by five students belonging to Pachaiyappas college on Friday, October 4 over the infamous ‘route thala’ issue. The ‘route thala’ clash is essentially a battle to become leaders of a particular bus or train route.

The Periamet police have arrested five students Chandru (20), Hari Prasad (20), Yuvaraj (20), Kamaleshwar and Eswar (19) in connection to the murder. Along with murder charges they have also been booked under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 126 (wrongful restraint), 296 (obscene acts and songs), 115(2) (causing hurt voluntarily), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The arrested students have been sent to judicial custody.

Following the death of Sundar, a holiday was declared for all state-run colleges in Chennai city until Monday, October 14, fearing clashes between the students.

Security has also been beefed up by the Railway police at MRTS stations and bus stations as a precautionary measure.

‘Route thala’ is a self-appointed gang leader for a particular bus or train route. This culture, which can be called unique to Chennai, is mainly practised by the students of three colleges: Pachaiyappa’s College, Presidency College, and Nandanam Arts College. This has led to several violent clashes between the students.