Chennai: Chromepet residents demand closure of TASMAC outlet spared in state's crackdown

“Walked 500 metres more to avoid this stretch”

Mithun*, a resident of Tenkasi, has been living in Chromepet for more than two years now.

“The railway station and bus terminus make life convenient, but this TASMAC outlet has become a constant concern. Whenever my parents or younger sister visit me, I avoid taking them through this stretch. Instead, I take them through the main road because I don't want them to face any unpleasant situation,” he said.

Pointing out that two private colleges, hospitals and schools are located within the vicinity, Mithun said students and commuters use the same stretch throughout the day.

“The foot over bridge connecting Radha Nagar and the railway station is often occupied by people who have consumed alcohol. Some lie there, making it difficult for commuters to walk. I constantly remind my younger sister to return home early because of this. This shop should not function here,” he added.

Sumaiya, a second-year medical student who travels from Saidapet, said waiting for a bus near the outlet was uncomfortable.

“My only thought while waiting for my bus is to leave the place as quickly as possible. As women, we constantly feel that anything can happen within seconds. It is not just about someone approaching us, but the overall atmosphere itself feels unsafe,” she said.

Another woman, who has been living in the locality for around three years, said she had changed her daily commute because of the outlet.

“I initially got down at the next bus stop and walked nearly 500 metres additionally to reach my home just to avoid this stretch. Eventually, I had no choice but to use this road. Every time I cross it, I wonder if someone is watching or following me. The way some people stare makes me uncomfortable. Over time, I have developed the habit of keeping my head down whenever I walk through this area,” she said.

She also alleged that empty liquor bottles left on the foot over bridge had fallen onto the road below on some occasions.

A resident who has lived in Chromepet for nearly 50 years said drunken behaviour had become a routine sight. “I worry that someone under the influence may stumble onto me while I am walking. People often use abusive language here. School students pass through this stretch every day and are exposed to all of this,” the resident said.