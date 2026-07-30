Chennai: Chromepet residents demand closure of TASMAC outlet spared in state's crackdown

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Residents of Chennai’s Radha Nagar, commuters, students and activists have renewed their demand for the closure of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlet near the Chromepet bus terminus and railway station, alleging that the stretch has become unsafe due to drunken behaviour, harassment of women, and obstruction on the foot over bridge.
Outlet No. 453, located less than a hundred metres away from the Chromepet bus terminus and railway station on the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road service lane near Tambaram, has remained a point of contention since it opened in 2018. It is situated near educational institutions, hospitals, commercial establishments, and residential areas, with thousands of commuters using the stretch every day to access buses and suburban trains.
The demand for the outlet’s closure has gained renewed attention after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on May 12, announced the closure of 717 TASMAC outlets across Tamil Nadu. These outlets are located within 500 metres of bus terminals, educational institutions, places of worship and other public places. This order tightened the existing rules that said TASMAC outlets could not operate within 100 metres of educational institutions and places of worship.
With this order, 82 TASMAC outlets were identified for closure in the Chennai region. The list included 18 outlets in the north, 15 in the central and 14 in the southern part of the city. Twelve shops each were identified in Kancheepuram north and Tiruvallur east regions, while seven outlets in Kancheepuram south and four in Tiruvallur west were also included.
However, residents and activists question why the Chromepet outlet was left out.
Some residents that TNM spoke to alleged that the Chromepet outlet remained shut for about a week following the Chief Minister’s announcement. However, they said the shop reopened later and has continued to function.
“Walked 500 metres more to avoid this stretch”
Mithun*, a resident of Tenkasi, has been living in Chromepet for more than two years now.
“The railway station and bus terminus make life convenient, but this TASMAC outlet has become a constant concern. Whenever my parents or younger sister visit me, I avoid taking them through this stretch. Instead, I take them through the main road because I don't want them to face any unpleasant situation,” he said.
Pointing out that two private colleges, hospitals and schools are located within the vicinity, Mithun said students and commuters use the same stretch throughout the day.
“The foot over bridge connecting Radha Nagar and the railway station is often occupied by people who have consumed alcohol. Some lie there, making it difficult for commuters to walk. I constantly remind my younger sister to return home early because of this. This shop should not function here,” he added.
Sumaiya, a second-year medical student who travels from Saidapet, said waiting for a bus near the outlet was uncomfortable.
“My only thought while waiting for my bus is to leave the place as quickly as possible. As women, we constantly feel that anything can happen within seconds. It is not just about someone approaching us, but the overall atmosphere itself feels unsafe,” she said.
Another woman, who has been living in the locality for around three years, said she had changed her daily commute because of the outlet.
“I initially got down at the next bus stop and walked nearly 500 metres additionally to reach my home just to avoid this stretch. Eventually, I had no choice but to use this road. Every time I cross it, I wonder if someone is watching or following me. The way some people stare makes me uncomfortable. Over time, I have developed the habit of keeping my head down whenever I walk through this area,” she said.
She also alleged that empty liquor bottles left on the foot over bridge had fallen onto the road below on some occasions.
A resident who has lived in Chromepet for nearly 50 years said drunken behaviour had become a routine sight. “I worry that someone under the influence may stumble onto me while I am walking. People often use abusive language here. School students pass through this stretch every day and are exposed to all of this,” the resident said.
Vendors’ concern on women's safety
A vendor operating near the TASMAC outlet, who requested anonymity, said the area becomes particularly unsafe after evening hours. “The crowd increases after 7 pm, and many working women and female students avoid this stretch because they don't feel safe. The shop should be relocated,” the vendor said.
The vendor also described how alcohol addiction had affected her own family.
“My husband consumed alcohol for 35 years, and we eventually separated. My son started drinking when he was around 15. He is now in his mid-thirties and works as an electrician but spends much of his earnings on liquor instead of supporting his wife and child. Since this shop is nearby, he visits it three or four times a day. I now support the family through my income,” she said.
Another vendor located close to the outlet said women commuters frequently complained about misbehaviour by people who had consumed alcohol. “Before this, a garment shop functioned here. Since the TASMAC outlet opened, many women have come to us saying they were harassed by people who had consumed alcohol. We are only able to listen to their distress but could not do anything,” he said.
Doubt on 717 shops closure claim
Social activist V Santhanam questioned the implementation of the government’s closure exercise.
“After evening, the crowd outside this shop increases significantly. People who have consumed alcohol are often found lying near the foot over bridge. If the government claims to have shut shops near bus stands and educational institutions, this outlet should also have been included. The police know the situation because patrol vehicles are frequently stationed nearby. That is why we question the government’s claim,” he said.
K Tiruselvan, general secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) TASMAC Employees State Federation, alleged that the closure exercise had been carried out without adequate field verification.
“The announcement was made within two days of the new government taking office. Identifying shops near public places requires field inspection, but the process was rushed. This government did not clearly explain how it classified educational institutions, places of worship and public places. Repeated representations have been submitted regarding this outlet, but no action has been taken,” he said.
According to Tiruselvan, the TASMAC District Manager proposes the location of a shop, while the District Collector decides whether to approve or reject it after considering legal requirements, police inputs and public objections.
“Authorities often cite revenue concerns while delaying relocation or closure. If the government’s objective was public welfare, this outlet should also have been closed,” he added.
What authorities say
Pallavaram Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA J Kamatchi told TNM that representations seeking the closure of the Chromepet outlet had already been submitted to TASMAC officials.
“There is a proposal for a second phase of TASMAC shop closures. We expect this outlet to be considered as part of that exercise,” the MLA said.
When TNM contacted the Chromepet police, they said they had not received any complaints either regarding public nuisance caused by the outlet or seeking its closure.
Responding to TNM, J Parthiban, General Manager, Retail Vending, TASMAC, said all liquor outlets in the state are generally required to comply with the government norms prohibiting shops within 100 metres of educational and religious institutions.
“There may be exceptional cases like this one. We have to verify whether any proposal seeking the closure of this outlet has been received. If such a proposal has been submitted, appropriate action would be taken, as such issues could lead to public agitation and law and order concerns,” he said.
Parthiban added that there was no possibility of reopening any TASMAC outlet that had already been closed under the Chief Minister's order.