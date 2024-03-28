Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Ceiling of Sekhmet Club collapses, 3 feared dead

The deceased have been identified as Cyclone Raj (45), Max (21), and Laali (22), who were staff members of the Sekhmet Club in Chennai’s Alwarpet.
The collapsed ceiling of Sekhmet Club in Chennai
The collapsed ceiling of Sekhmet Club in Chennai
Written by:
TNM Staff

The ceiling of the Sekhmet Club located in Chennai’s Alwarpet collapsed around 8 pm on Thursday, March 28, killing three staff members. More people are feared trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Cyclone Raj (45), Max (21), and Laali (22). Their bodies have been sent to the Royapuram Government Hospital.

A 40-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue services personnel, and Commando team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting rescue operations at the site. 

The reason behind the ceiling collapse is yet to be ascertained. It may be noted that the club, located on Chamiers Road, is in close proximity to an under-construction Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) site.

This is a developing story.

Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com