Chennai: Ceiling of Sekhmet Club collapses, 3 feared dead

The ceiling of the Sekhmet Club located in Chennai’s Alwarpet collapsed around 8 pm on Thursday, March 28, killing three staff members. More people are feared trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Cyclone Raj (45), Max (21), and Laali (22). Their bodies have been sent to the Royapuram Government Hospital.

A 40-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue services personnel, and Commando team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting rescue operations at the site.