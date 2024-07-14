Chennai: CCTV footage of Armstrong murder released amid backlash over police encounter

A few seconds after Ponnai Balu passes by, the attack unfolds just outside the camera’s view. The men then can be seen on the edge of the frame, hacking Armstrong.

The construction workers and others on the road are taken by surprise and a few of them can be seen rushing to help but they too are attacked.

An unidentified man who was in conversation with a construction worker runs towards the attackers when one of them threatens him with a weapon. The man flees while the assailants congregate at a spot almost completely out of frame. It is clear that they are attacking someone viciously with sharp weapons. The man who police say is Vijay and another also in a Zomato shirt and still wearing a helmet are seen repeatedly hacking Armstrong who had collapsed on the ground.

The construction workers are also chased away by the assailants. The police have released another zoomed in version of the same footage where the attack on Armstrong is more visible and the attackers can be seen relentlessly hacking him.

According to police sources, there were two CCTV cameras in the vicinity and one camera was dysfunctional.

Ponnai Balu is the brother of Arcot Suresh, a A+ history sheeter who was killed last year. Police claim that Ponnai Balu believed that Armstrong was involved in his brother’s death and wanted revenge.

The others who surrendered with Ponnai Balu were K Manivannan, K Thiruvengatam, D Ramu, J Santhosh, S Thirumalai, G Arul, and D Selvaraj. Additionally, three others – Gokul, Vijay, and Sivasakthi – were arrested on July 6.

Reactions

Responses to the CCTV footage and the extrajudicial killing of Thiruvengatam have been mixed. While the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) welcomed Thiruvengatam’s killing, many politicians and activists condemned it as police excess. Activists also point out that Thiruvengatam was both a witness to the crime and a suspect, and that the police’s claim that he attacked them with a gun before attempting to flee is not believable.

Following the public outcry over Thiruvengatam’s extrajudicial killing, the Greater Chennai Police issued a press release. In their statement, the police claimed that Thiruvengatam was being taken to a location in the Manali industrial area where, according to his confession, he and the other attackers had taken cover and hidden their weapons. According to the police, Thiruvengatam escaped when their vehicle stopped near the Red Hills cattle market.

The statement further claimed that the police caught up with Thiruvengatam at Vegetarian Village in Puzhal, where he allegedly opened fire at them with a concealed weapon. The police asserted that they fired back only in self-defence, injuring Thiruvengatam. He was then rushed to Meridian Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police also stated that Thiruvengatam was involved in four other crimes: two murders, a mugging, and causing grievous injury.