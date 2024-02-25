Chennai caste killing: Man murdered by wife’s brother

In yet another incident of caste violence, a man was murdered by his wife’s brother and his friends at a private bar in Chennai’s Pallikaranai on Saturday, February 24. According to police sources, Praveen and Sharmi had eloped and registered their marriage in November 2023, since their families disapproved of their inter-caste relationship. While Praveen belonged to the Adi Dravidar community which comes under Scheduled Caste, Sharmi is from the Yadava caste, which comes under OBC.

Sharmi’s brother Dinesh along with four of his friends had visited the private bar in Pallikaranai around 9 pm on Saturday where Praveen was also present. The group approached Praveen and an argument ensued, the police said. Dinesh and his friends then pulled out knives that they had brought with them and attacked Praveen. The accused then fled the scene.

Praveen was rushed to the Government Hospital in Chrompet where he succumbed to his injuries. S10 Pallikaranai police station filed a case against Dinesh and the four others. All five accused were nabbed by the police on February 25 near Mambakkam.