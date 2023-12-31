Chennai beaches closed, no firecrackers: All details on New Year eve restrictions
The Chennai police has put in place a slew of restrictions for New Year’s Eve, in order to facilitate a peaceful and safe New Year celebration, including that beaches will be out of bounds for celebrations. A press release from Greater Chennai Police (GCP) said that security arrangements have been beefed up in various spots where the public might gather, including beaches and places of worship. A total of 18,000 police personnel and an additional 1,500 Home Guards are deployed for New Year security.
Further, as many as 420 vehicle inspection teams have been established in places including Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane, T Nagar, Adyar, St Thomas Mount, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet, Pulianthope, Anna Nagar, Kolathur, and Koyambedu. Another 25 road safety teams will patrol on two-wheelers, offering assistance to the public for safety awareness, and 25 monitoring teams have been set up in areas like Guindy, Adyar, Taramani, Neelankarai, Thoraipakkam, Maduravoyal Bypass Road, GST Road, Mount Road, Parrys, Royapuram, Mint, EVR Salai, Moolakadai, Koyambedu to prevent bike races. “Adequate security measures have been instituted for 100 major temples, churches, and places of worship in Chennai,” the release read.
The other safety measures taken by GCP are:
> The public are prohibited from entering the sea for bathing. Coastal areas including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, and Neelankarai beaches will be monitored.
> The bursting of firecrackers is strictly prohibited in all locations, including public places and residential areas.
> New Year celebrations in flats and residential areas, along with the use of loudspeakers, must obtain prior permission from the police and other relevant departments. Appropriate action will be taken against violators.
> Temporary police assistant booths will be established in sandy areas, and similar help centre tents will be set up at Marina, Santhome area, and Kamaraj Road.
> Crime prevention activities will be conducted by monitoring drone cameras at crucial locations.
The press statement also sought the public to adhere to these measures. “The public and motorists are urged to adhere to the instructions of the Greater Chennai Police and celebrate the New Year responsibly. Therefore, the public is encouraged to collaborate with the GCP and embrace the arrival of the New Year 2024.”