Chennai beaches closed, no firecrackers: All details on New Year eve restrictions

The Chennai police has put in place a slew of restrictions for New Year’s Eve, in order to facilitate a peaceful and safe New Year celebration, including that beaches will be out of bounds for celebrations. A press release from Greater Chennai Police (GCP) said that security arrangements have been beefed up in various spots where the public might gather, including beaches and places of worship. A total of 18,000 police personnel and an additional 1,500 Home Guards are deployed for New Year security.

Further, as many as 420 vehicle inspection teams have been established in places including Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane, T Nagar, Adyar, St Thomas Mount, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet, Pulianthope, Anna Nagar, Kolathur, and Koyambedu. Another 25 road safety teams will patrol on two-wheelers, offering assistance to the public for safety awareness, and 25 monitoring teams have been set up in areas like Guindy, Adyar, Taramani, Neelankarai, Thoraipakkam, Maduravoyal Bypass Road, GST Road, Mount Road, Parrys, Royapuram, Mint, EVR Salai, Moolakadai, Koyambedu to prevent bike races. “Adequate security measures have been instituted for 100 major temples, churches, and places of worship in Chennai,” the release read.

The other safety measures taken by GCP are: