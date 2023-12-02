Chennai-based writer wins 2023 Deodar Prize in short fiction category

As guests began to eat, they talked amongst each other about how fiercely Sarasu protected people, even strangers. But she loved the children the most. Sai was eight years old when she felt the full force of Sarasu’s love. In between mouthfuls now, 15 years later, she told her story. “I hated going to school, and my parents could never understand why. I didn’t tell them how I was made to wash the toilets and sweep the floors as the rest of my classmates sat in the classroom. The teacher was nice to me sometimes, but the principal would slap me even when I answered his questions correctly.

“One afternoon, on my way back from school, Sarasammamma saw me crying and held me tight without asking any questions. The next day, when I got to school, everyone was standing outside the toilet, watching as a woman wound her snake-like arms around the principal so tightly that we could hear the bones crack. She had climbed out of the toilet, it seemed, and once she was satisfied with how many bones had been broken, she descended slowly back into the toilet with the principal still in her arms. I could see the principal’s toes moving frantically as his body disappeared headfirst into that small hole. A new principal joined us later and he was shocked when he saw me sweeping the floor. He told me I never had to do that again.” Sai’s mother ate beside her and listened to this story for the first time with wet eyes.

On the other side of the house, a group of women began washing the cooking vessels. Mangamma from two streets away recalled the time a Reddy from the neighbouring village had tried to strike her in the middle of his paddy field during a harvest. Sarasu, who was working next to her at the time, somehow made her way in the blink of an eye to the space between Mangamma and the Reddy. She yelled an obscenity at the man (the recounting of which made Mangamma and everyone else laugh), and the Reddy froze. Mangamma swore that he literally stopped moving. They rushed away then, and heard the next day that he had died of a heart attack in his sleep.

The men who finished eating gathered under a tree to play some cards. They were the same group that had to carry the moneylender’s broken body to bury along the railway tracks. They played in silence for a while, and then Sami couldn’t help himself. He said, “she didn’t believe in letting families handle their own business. I used to hate her for it. You remember the time my first wife left me? Sarasattha walked into our home one time unannounced, and saw me beating Kala. She screamed and pinched my ear and yelled at me. I agreed in the end that I would not raise my hand anymore, and Kala cried and accepted my apology. I was young and stupid, and it happened again. But this time, Kala became frighteningly calm, packed my things, and threw me out of the house.

“Later, when Swathi and I got married, Sarasattha visited us. She brought us food and made us promise each other that we would never treat each other with unkindness or cruelty. It was a difficult thing to swallow, this old woman telling me how I could and could not treat my wife, but I don’t plan to cross her even though she’s dead.” Sami shuddered. The older men in the circle mumbled in agreement while the younger men looked on thoughtfully in silence.

***