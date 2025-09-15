Chennai auto driver dies after stray dog bite despite rabies vaccination

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Despite receiving timely vaccination and treatment, a 47-year-old died of rabies on Saturday, September 13. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Nasarudeen, who had undergone treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after being bitten by a stray dog in July this year.

According to reports, Nasarudeen, an auto driver, was bitten by a stray dog on his right leg near the auto stand at Gafoor Sahib Street on July 28. He immediately went to the government hospital in Royapettah for treatment, where doctors administered him with the Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) and the first dose of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and returned home.

Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) is also called anti-rabies serum, and is a readymade antibody which provides passive immunity to the victim, as it may take some time for the person’s body to produce antibodies of their own.

Reports say that Nasarudeen also received the remaining three ARV doses. However he developed a fever again on August 12 and was admitted to the RGGGH. He was quarantined in a separate room as he was suffering from rabies.

Mohammed Samirudeen (23), the victim's son, told the media that on September 10, Nasarudeen complained of severe back pain. He was shifted to a private hospital in Royapettah, where he was given painkillers.

On September 13, Nasarudeen was later shifted back to RGGGH as he experienced difficulties swallowing water. His condition deteriorated around 3: 00 am, and he passed away by afternoon.

Samirudeen said that his father had no health issues except high blood pressure, which was also under control. Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) reportedly admitted that the dog was not isolated after the incident occurred and they are unaware if it has bitten other dogs or people in the locality.