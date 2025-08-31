Chennai announces traffic diversions for Vinayagar Chaturthi on Aug 31

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced extensive traffic diversions in view of Vinayagar Chaturthi idol processions across the city. Thousands of devotees are expected to escort idols to immersion points, prompting special arrangements to regulate traffic and ensure safety.

Officials said the designated immersion points are Srinivasapuram in Mylapore, Palkalai Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, N4 Fishing Harbour in New Washermenpet, and the Popular Weigh Bridge in Thiruvottiyur.

Detailed traffic diversions:

When vehicle movement slows down from Triplicane to Santhome High Road, vehicles will be diverted at the Gandhi Statue towards RK Salai, then through VM Street, Luz Junction, Amirthajan Junction, D’Silva Road, Warren Road, and Dr Ranga Road. From there, vehicles will move via Bheemaana Garden Junction, CP Ramasamy Road, St Mary’s Junction, Kaliyappa Junction, Srinivasa Avenue, and finally rejoin RK Mutt Road to reach their destinations.



Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Santhome High Road will be diverted through RK Mutt Road, Thiruvengadam Street, VK Iyer Road Junction, Devanathan Street, and St Mary’s Road. From there, vehicles will continue along RK Mutt Road, South Mada Junction, Venkatesa Agraharam Road, East Abiramapuram, Luz Avenue, PS Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, and then to Dr RK Salai to reach their destination.



Whenever the idol procession crosses Rathna Café junction, vehicles will not be allowed to move from Zam Bazaar Police Station towards Rathna Café junction. Instead, these vehicles will be diverted through Johnny John Khan Road to reach their destinations.



Whenever the idol procession crosses TH Road, vehicles will not be allowed to move from Ice House junction towards Rathna Café junction. Instead, vehicles will be diverted through Besant Road and Kamarajar Salai or they may take a left turn towards the GRH junction to reach their destinations.



Only idol procession vehicles will be allowed on the Loop Road from the Light House to the Srinivasapuram immersion point.



Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to operate within a ten-kilometre radius around all immersion points in Chennai city.





Stressing on public cooperation, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said: “The traffic arrangements are made to ensure the smooth movement of processions and the safety of all devotees. Motorists are requested to cooperate.”