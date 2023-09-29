Chennai and other parts of TN to receive rainfall over next seven days: Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai has predicted light to heavy rains over the next seven days in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains are expected in the mountainous regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts on Friday, September 29. Chennai is likely to witness light to moderate rains till Sunday, October 1.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in isolated places over Puducherry and Karaikal areas over the next two days, along with light to moderate rains, the IMD said. Light thunderstorms with light to moderate rain will also prevail over isolated places in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. IMD has also warned of water logging, slippery roads and traffic disruption in the state due to rains.