Chennai airport authorities step up action against laser flashes amid safety concerns

In the wake of multiple incidents involving laser lights disrupting aircraft operations, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has initiated coordinated efforts with Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Chennai police to curb the dangerous practice of beaming lasers at flights near Chennai airport. In the past two weeks alone, at least three such incidents were reported, prompting heightened concern among aviation and law enforcement officials.

These laser beams, directed at aircraft during critical phases like landing and take-off, pose a serious threat to pilot visibility and flight safety. To address the issue, the AAI convened a high-level meeting with representatives from the ATC, airlines, and the Greater Chennai Police. The meeting focussed on identifying effective strategies to pinpoint the origin of laser flashes and enable quicker police response.

According to sources, police officials expressed difficulty in tracing the exact location of the laser emissions based on the current reports they receive. In response, the airport authorities have assured that accurate coordinates and real-time data from the ATC will be provided to assist in ground-level enforcement.

“Once we have the precise location of the laser source, our teams can act swiftly and apprehend those responsible,” said a senior airport police official. In a related move, the city police recently issued a prohibition order banning the use of lasers, hot air balloons, tethered balloons, and other light-emitting flying objects in the vicinity of Chennai Airport. The order aims to eliminate visual distractions and hazards that could jeopardise aircraft operations. Laser beam incidents are not new to Chennai airport.

Over the past year, several flights have reported sudden flashes of green or red laser lights during descent, forcing pilots to take precautionary measures and sometimes delaying landings. In a few cases, pilots have filed safety incident reports with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), citing temporary vision impairment and cockpit distractions due to laser exposure.

Aviation safety experts warn that such pranks can have catastrophic consequences, particularly in low-visibility conditions or during night operations. “It’s not just a nuisance, it’s a potential disaster in the making,” one senior pilot noted. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from using laser devices near flight paths and warned of strict action against violators.