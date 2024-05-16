Chennai: 2 people attacked by stray dogs suspected to have rabies

Two Chennai residents suffered stray dog attacks in two different partys of the city on Tuesday, May 14. While a 13-year-old boy sustained injuries after a stray dog attack in Tondiarpet, located in north Chennai, a 51-year-old was victim to a similar attack in west Chennai’s Maduravoyal area.

These incidents have occurred just days after two rottweilers attacked a 5-year-old girl in the city.

The 13-year-old was identified as Sanjeevan while the 51-year-old man was identified as Ramesh Kumar. Both the injured were rushed to hospitals for medical treatment. Separate complaints were filed with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), who then secured the strays.

Speaking to TNM, a GCC’s veterinary officer, J Kamal Hussain said, “The dog which was secured in Tondiarpet is suspected to be rabid. We are monitoring the dog.” The attack allegedly took place when the 13-year-old boy was playing with a ball. “The dog attacked the child’s forearm. The child was then rushed to the Tondiarpet Government Hospital, where he was given an anti-rabies injection,” Kamal added.

According to a TOI report , Ramesh, a resident of Seniamman koil street in Tondiarpet had earlier complained to the GCC about the dog which had attacked the 13-year-old. Ramesh had cautioned the GCC of the dog having been rabid and he alleged that the GCC didn’t take the necessary action to TOI.

Meanwhile, in Maduravoyal, Ramesh Kumar was bitten by a stray who was being fed by a local. The stray reportedly attacked Ramesh in his foot, causing a deep wound. He was given stitches at the KMC hospital, Kilpauk. The stray dog, meanwhile, is suspected to not have not been administered anti-rabies shots, and was sent to the Animal Birth Control center in Meenambakkam where the dog is being monitored.