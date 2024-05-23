Chennai: 13-year-old physically assaulted by intoxicated cop, family files complaint

“We located them near the Perambur Tahsildar Office and confronted them about the incident. However, the officers denied the allegations. Both of them were stinking of alcohol and seemed too intoxicated,” Sainshah told TNM. The K1 Sembium station police later arrived at the scene and urged the family to admit the minor to a private hospital and requested them to not escalate the matter further.

Sainshah however, filed a complaint at the Deputy Commissioner Office, Otteri. In his complaint, he named two people, one was Santosh, an alleged home guard personnel, who had attacked the minor, and the other, Sub Inspector (SI) Anuj belonging to the Sembiam- K1 police station- who was present with Santosh.

Reacting to the incident, Eswaran, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Pulianthope, said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed. But he denied Santosh of being a Home Guard Police and claimed that he was only a friend of Sub Inspector Anuj. “Sub Inspector Anuj is not responsible for the incident, it was his friend Santhosh who had beaten up the boy”, he told TNM.

H Gayas, North Chennai spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), who had helped the parents in admitting the boy in the hospital said, “The Police is trying to shield Sub Inspector Anuj. They are also alleging that the Home Guard personnel Santhosh is not affiliated with the police department to avoid tarnishing the reputation of the Police force.”

At Stanley Government Hospital, the minor was treated for dizziness and shivering on Thursday. The hospital reports confirmed that the boy was hit by a wooden lathi on the back of his head. He is undergoing further tests and examinations by physiologists, his family said.