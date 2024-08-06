Charged Express train fare for Chennai suburban train, passengers irked

Every day hundreds of passengers particularly daily wage workers and small vendors take Express train (No. 16085) in Chennai for their daily commute. But the Southern Railways charging a minimum of Rs 30 by classifying the train as an “Express” is unreasonable, they say.

Several passenger associations have repeatedly appealed to the authorities to reduce the fare but to no avail.

Train no. 16085 operates between Arakkonam and Jolarpettai, covering a distance of 146 kms. However, despite not fulfilling the prerequisites of an Express train, the train has been converted into an Express train extracting additional charge, passengers lament. They argue that an Express train should cover over 200 kms to be classified as an Express train.

Speaking to TNM, G Kumar, the Deputy General Secretary of Arakkonam Rail Passengers Association, said, “The train has been operating with express charges for several years now and we have constantly been raising this issue to the railway authorities. The Railway Board had clearly, in 2020, said that only those trains which cover more than 200 kms will be converted to Express trains with a minimum charge of Rs 30. But this train only covers 146 kms.”

It may be noted that in the June 2020 order of the Railway Board, several trains travelling over 200 kms were classified as Express trains . The halts of these Express trains were also limited.

The Arakkonam-Jolarpettai train (No. 16085) halts at 14 of the 24 stops. The associations argue that the Railways should at least classify it as a Fast Passenger train and reduce the fare. If it is classified as a Fast Passenger train, the ticket price would come down to Rs 20.

“For nearly 10 years we have been writing to the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) complaining about the inflated charges but to no avail,” Kumar said. Along with us, several other associations have been campaigning against this, he added.



Naina Masilamani, member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), said, “There are Fast Passenger trains operating between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station and Arakkonam Junction which have a limited number of halts but are not charged at par with the Express trains’ fare. They charge Rs 20 only. But this train is charging a minimum fare of Rs 30.”

He argues that the train could be classified as an Express only if they further reduce the halts and thereby the travel duration.

According to Naina Masilamani, two years ago, the DRUCC was assured by the concerned officers who worked under the then DRM to rectify the issue but failed to do so.

TNM reached out to DRM Vishwanath Eraiya for his comment. He said that the issue will be studied before arriving at a decision.