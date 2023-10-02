Changing political dynamics in TN: Implications of AIADMK's exit from BJP alliance

On September 25, 2023, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a significant decision to terminate its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), subsequently leading to its departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This move marked the end of a six-year partnership between the two parties, often described as a "natural alliance" due to their shared ideological leanings. Notably, the AIADMK was the second-largest constituent within the NDA, making this decision a notable blow to the ruling BJP's coalition in the southern region of India.

The timing of the AIADMK's decision is crucial, as it could potentially impact the BJP's prospects in the upcoming crucial elections in five states scheduled for the end of this year. This shift in alliances also raises the likelihood of a three-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu during the 2024 parliamentary elections. To fully grasp the implications of this development, it is essential to delve into the history and dynamics of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state. Additionally, analysing the fallout of this breakup on the realignment of political forces in Tamil Nadu becomes of utmost importance.

The AIADMK-BJP (2017-23)

Following the passing of their leader, J Jayalalithaa, in 2016, the AIADMK rekindled its alliance with the BJP. This partnership became particularly crucial during the internal turmoil within the AIADMK in 2017 when the central leadership of the BJP played a pivotal role in uniting the two warring factions within the party. Despite certain challenges, the AIADMK maintained a relatively harmonious relationship with the top leadership of the BJP. However, the dynamics were different when it came to the state leadership. Tensions escalated with the appointment of former IPS officer Annamalai as the state president of BJP in 2021. This move led to a heated exchange of words between the AIADMK's second-tier leadership and supporters of Annamalai, intensifying existing contradictions within the alliance.

After assuming the role of state president, Annamalai embarked on a series of initiatives to bolster the BJP grassroots presence. He strategically projected the BJP as the primary opposition force in the state, challenging the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Interestingly, despite the AIADMK and BJP being in alliance, Annamalai didn't shy away from criticising the AIADMK. This discord came to a head in June 2023 when the AIADMK passed a resolution condemning Annamalai for his remarks concerning AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. Annamalai's supporters effectively crafted an online narrative projecting the BJP as the foremost opponent to the ruling DMK, especially during a time when the AIADMK was grappling with internal issues. However, the outcome of the Erode bye-election in February 2023, where the DMK alliance emerged victorious, underscored that the primary political contest in the state remained between the two dominant Dravidian parties. This outcome highlighted the need for a more significant space for a third party to emerge and establish itself in the state's political landscape.

In contrast to past BJP leaders, the Annamalai-led party maintained a contentious relationship with the AIADMK leadership. Annamalai was entrusted with the task of positioning the BJP as a prominent alternative to the two dominant Dravidian parties deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Given that the DMK's voter base remained steadfast and impenetrable, the BJP's primary strategy involved absorbing the voter base of the AIADMK to emerge as a viable political force.

The BJP capitalised on the AIADMK leadership's inability to effectively convey the administrative shortcomings of the DMK government to the public and convert them into political leverage. Additionally, the BJP successfully attracted some AIADMK party functionaries into its fold as part of its efforts to expand its influence.

The primary source of discord between the AIADMK and BJP lies in their overlapping target constituencies. Following Edappadi K Palaniswami's tenure as chief minister, the AIADMK's influence has been largely confined to the Kongu region, adopting something of a Gounder caste party identity. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK alliance secured 75 seats, with a significant 40 of those hailing from the western region alone. Similarly, for the BJP, two out of its four MLAs, specifically Coimbatore South and Modakkurichi, clinched victories in the western region. The BJP has also made inroads in the past, notably capturing MP seats from the same western region, exemplified by its wins in Coimbatore and Nilgiris constituencies during the 1998 and 1999 elections.

Both the AIADMK and the BJP have sought to strengthen their connections within the Gounder communities, assigning key positions in both the party and government to individuals from this demographic/region. The BJP, for instance, appointed CP Radhakrishnan, a prominent Gounder figure, as the Governor of Jharkhand. The party also elevated Vanathi Srinivasan, an MLA from Coimbatore South, as the all-India president of the BJP women's wing, and made L Murugan, an Arunthathiyar from the western region, an Union minister. Given that both parties are vying for the same constituency and actively cultivating support among the Gounder communities, conflicts between them become virtually inevitable.