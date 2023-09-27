Cauvery Dispute: TN cops warn of strict action against rumours of attacks on Tamils in Karnataka

The Tamil Nadu police have issued a stern warning against spreading fake news of attacks on Tamils in Karnataka over the ongoing Cauvery water dispute between the two states.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 27, the TN police said, “In the midst of the Cauvery water row, some people are spreading rumours, using old videos and are claiming that Tamils are being attacked in Karnataka now. Such rumours will create misunderstandings among people and lead to law and order problems. Strong action will be taken against those spreading such rumours.”

The police also urged the public to be cautious and not to believe fake news.