Caste-wise census: An opportunity to rectify the injustice done to the Adi Dravidas

GO and Census

At the time, the Madras province primarily consisted of two large castes: the Vanniyars and the Paraiyars. In the 1921 Census, Vanniyar and Paraiyar were the only two castes with populations exceeding 20 lakh. The Vanniyar population stood at 28,10,000, while the Paraiyar population was 23,87,000. No other caste had a population exceeding 10 lakh. By the 1931 Census, the Vanniar population had risen to 29,44,000, while the Paraiyar population had dwindled to 11,17,000. This decline was due to most of them registering themselves as Adi Dravida.

MC Raja, serving as the Secretary of the Adi Dravida Mahajana Sabha since 1916, presented a resolution in the Madras Legislative Council in 1922 during the Justice Party's reign. The resolution called for the discontinuation of registering the names of Paraiyar and Panchamar in government records, advocating instead for their registration as Adi Dravida. This resolution was approved and subsequently issued as a Government Order (G.O no. 217 law [common] dated 25.03.1922) by the Justice Party government. However, during the 1931 Census of India, the Census Superintendent M.W.M. Yeatts did not adhere to this directive and only registered those who explicitly requested to be categorised as Adi Dravidas, recording the others as ‘Paraiyan’. This fact was documented in his report, which stated: "It will be observed that the terms 'Paraiyan' 'Panchama,' and others appear in the list of castes. Several census workers drew my attention to an Order of the Madras Government forbidding the use of such terms and apparently thought that they should not be accepted in census returns. I was quite aware of the Government Order but all it said was that these terms should not be used in official correspondence. Neither that Government Order nor any other could prevent a man calling himself what he liked and it was our census duty to record from each man his own description of himself and not to impart any prejudices or theories of our own." ( CENSUS OF INDIA, 1931, Volume XIV, Madras, page 333-334). Due to this approach by Census Superintendent M.W.M.Yeatts, the dual classification of Paraiyar and Adi Dravidar persists to this day.