Caste census needed for implementation of social justice: CM Stalin

Reiterating his party’s stance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has demanded that the Union government undertake a nationwide caste census, adding that it was necessary for the proper implementation of social justice. The CM was speaking on Monday, November 27, at the inaugural ceremony in Chennai for the life-sized statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh. On the occasion of VP Singh’s death anniversary, the state government has said that they are commemorating the former PM for implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission—ensuring caste based reservation in government jobs for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). “Social justice is not the concern of just one state. It is the concern of all states. There may be variations in caste and class differences in each state, but they all face the same problem of marginalisation,” Stalin said, further adding, “Wherever there is marginalisation, segregation, untouchability, enslavement, the medicine to cure it is social justice. There are certain blocks to social justice. To change that the Union government must conduct the delayed decadal census and the caste census.”

The statue of VP Singh was inaugurated at the Presidency College in Chennai. The event was attended by Samajwadi President and Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh (VP Singh’s birth place) Akhilesh Yadav, VP Singh’s wife Sita Kumari and son Abhai Singh. Also in attendance were MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and MP Dayanidhi Maran.

The chief minister also said at the inauguration that: “VP Singh opened the doors for communities who were marginalised for generations. He was determined to do this even if it cost him his prime ministership. Installing his statue is a key duty of this Dravidian model government.”