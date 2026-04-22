Cash-for-votes row: AIADMK candidate demands halt to polls in Coimbatore south

An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate, Amman Arjunan, staged a sit-in protest at the Coimbatore District Collectorate, triggering tension in the area. He was joined by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other alliance parties, leading to a charged atmosphere within the premises.

Arjunan accused election authorities of failing to curb large-scale cash distribution in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency. He alleged that voters were being secretly offered up to Rs 5,000 per vote.

He claimed that despite submitting formal complaints along with CCTV evidence, officials, including the flying squad, had not taken action. “Even after giving proof, there has been no response,” he said, adding that such conditions made a free and fair election impossible.

The candidate also alleged the involvement of outsiders in the operation. According to him, individuals from Karur had entered the constituency and were distributing money while staying at a lodge allegedly linked to a functionary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in North Coimbatore. He further claimed that authorities failed to act despite being given specific location details.

Arjunan also stated that on previous occasions, his team had helped seize large sums of unaccounted cash and handed them over to authorities, but no follow-up action was taken.

His primary demand was the immediate cancellation of polling in Coimbatore South, arguing that the integrity of the election process had been compromised. He also submitted a petition seeking permission to undertake a hunger strike on polling day.

Police officials attempted to defuse the situation through negotiations, but Arjunan remained firm, insisting that both the District Collector and the election officer meet him in person and respond to the allegations.

The District Collector eventually arrived and held discussions with the protesting candidate. After receiving assurances that action would be taken on the complaints of cash distribution, Arjunan and his supporters dispersed peacefully.