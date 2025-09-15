Cases against TVK leaders for damaging public property during Vijay’s Trichy rally

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Trichy police on Sunday, September 14, registered multiple cases against functionaries of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after a rally by the party’s founder-president and actor Vijay in the city on Saturday led to damage of public and private property.

The boys’ toilet of the Syed Murtuza Thagaisal Higher Secondary School in Marakkadai, where Vijay addressed the gathering, was left unusable after the asbestos roof collapsed when his supporters climbed on it to get a view of Vijay. It allegedly led to the breaking of pipes and sinks inside the facility.

Also the fence near TVS Tollgate was broken and barricades collapsed as crowds allegedly pushed forward to see Vijay’s convoy. Handrails along the route from Trichy airport to the campaign spot were also damaged.

Following complaints, police registered cases at the Cantonment police station, under the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act against TVK’s Trichy city president Kudamurutti Karikalan, district women’s wing president A Thulasimani, and advocate wing members Adithya Cholan, Imaya Tamilan, and Vignesh Kumar.

The Gandhi Market police station registered the case under Sections 324(5) (property damage) and 296(b) (obscene act or singing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after cadres allegedly damaged furniture at a shop in Marakkadai and verbally abused the shopkeeper.

The Srirangam police station registered the case under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act for erecting unauthorised banners at six locations.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “A nation and city are built with taxpayers’ money. Political activity should never inconvenience the public.”

On Saturday, September 13, Trichy witnessed massive traffic disruption due to the public meeting that marked the start of TVK chief Vijay’s state-wide political tour .

The congestion sparked frustration among commuters, as it paralysed the city, disrupted emergency services, and hurt local businesses.