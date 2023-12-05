Car submerged in Chennai rains? From repairs to insurance, all you need to know

Over the last three days, Chennai was battered by heavy, incessant rains caused by Cyclone Michaung. Amidst flooded roads and inundated localities, visuals emerged showing cars being submerged and vehicles being washed away from many areas in the city. As residents deal with the aftermath of the rains, an added worry is how to fix their cars that were submerged in water.

Here are some pointers for how to save your vehicle if it has been affected by flooding and the insurance redressals available to you.

Don’t try to start the car

This is one of the most common mistakes made by people. People often are under the misconception that starting the engine will drain all the water from within and heating up the engine will solve the issue.

Water can damage the engine and its internal parts thereby affecting transmission. When water damages the engine and the pistons don’t compress or move like they normally should, the condition is called a hydro-lock. This is very common in flooded cars and is the worst-case scenario for your vehicle. If your car is hydro-locked, repairing it can be an expensive affair.

Get rid of the water as soon as possible

If you are under the impression that you can tend to your car when the entire water dries up, you are mistaken. The longer you let the water remain in the car, the more damage is likely to happen. If the water is not cleared, the wiring and the mechanical components can end up being damaged.

Drain the water from the interiors of the car and get rid of the slush accumulated within. Try using a towel to soak the water and drain it out from the cabin. A wet/dry vacuum cleaner can be used too. Ensure that you check whether your vacuum cleaner can perform this function before using it.

We have all learnt about how water and metal aren’t the best of friends. As a car is predominantly made up of metal, it is likely to get rusted if it remains in water for too long. Drying the parts completely is crucial and repainting is a great option to prevent rusting.

A car affected by the floods is likely to have electrical issues. The dashboard, radio, infotainment system, windows, doors, seats, lights, and even the side-view mirrors all use wires for their functionality, and so, should be tested once the car is dry, and before use.

Let the interiors breathe – ventilate your car

Once you’ve managed to drain all the water and clean the interiors of the car, the next goal is to fully dry it. If the seats and interiors of the car are wet and damp, it can cause damage and leave a foul smell. Push the car to a place where there is enough sunlight, roll down the windows, leave the doors wide open and let the interiors breathe. If you have a table fan or a portable fan, it can help hasten the process. It is also recommended that you take professional help if your car was completely flooded.

In case your car wasn’t completely flooded but the interiors ended up getting wet, then you can use heaters in the car to dry them. But do this only if the engine was not submerged in water.

The next time you hear that heavy rains are likely, ensure you park your car at a safe place away from trees where it is less likely to get inundated.

Insurance and the important role it plays

If your car has third-party insurance, it won’t cover the damage caused by floods. However, if you have comprehensive car insurance, it covers losses or damages caused by natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, and hailstorms.

If your car has been affected by the floods, broadly there are two kinds of damages that your car can suffer – damage to its engine and damage to its accessories. If the engine of your car is completely damaged, then it can cost you around Rs 1.5 lakh to repair it. Depending on the accessories that have been fitted on your car, the costs can vary and this can also be high. If you have car insurance, then it should pay for engine repairs as well as for upholstery. Insurance companies place natural disasters like floods and earthquakes under the ‘Acts of God’ clause.

An important point to be noted is that while the insurance covers unforeseen events, it doesn’t cover damages caused to the engine if you attempt starting a car that has been submerged. That said, every insurance provider has its own rules and guidelines. Some insurance providers will have an option of an add-on and in such cases, the comprehensive insurance will not cover the engine damage unless you have the add-on. In most cases, add-ons opted for a car vary, especially if the people live in places that are less likely to be flooded.

If your car has been impacted by the recent flooding, reach out to your insurer and follow the steps laid down to get your car repaired. Before you attempt to get the car repaired, it is advisable to read the guidelines and the terms and conditions laid down by the insurer.