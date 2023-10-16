Can’t book tickets for Vijay’s Leo in Chennai? Here’s why

With Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited team up set to release later this week, fans are anxiously watching out for when advance bookings will open up in Chennai. Leo will finally hit screens on Thursday, October 19, but audiences have not been able to book their tickets even as the hype hits fever pitch. Reasons for this appears to be an ongoing profit tussle between the film’s distributors and theatre owners.

People tracking the entertainment industry said the distributors are asking for a higher percentage of the profits than normal, though the precise demands are unknown. Theatre owners on the other hand, are not agreeing as they feel they are already burdened by the constraints on show timing issued by the Tamil Nadu government. Sreedhar Pillai, who keeps track of the industry, said earlier on X, “Theatres will also have to reduce their interval and cleaning time between shows if they are to play all five shows in 16.5 hours (9 AM to 1.30 AM). Plus it will eat into their F&B [Food & Beverage] sales and advertisements.”

The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association Tirupur Subramaniam told TNM that distributors were asking for more and that theatre owners have not agreed to it. He also added that such tussles ahead of a big release is a common occurrence and that it would be resolved soon.