Campaigning ends in Tamil Nadu ahead of polls, silence period begins

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Campaigning for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drew to a close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and the state has officially entered the crucial 48-hour "silence period" ahead of polling scheduled for April 23.

The tenure of the present government will end on May 10, and the Election Commission had announced the poll schedule on March 15, fixing a single-phase election on April 23 and counting of votes on May 4.

In the run-up to the polls, political parties have completed seat-sharing arrangements and candidate selection and carried out intense campaigning across the state.

The contest in Tamil Nadu is largely four-cornered, with the ruling DMK leading the Secular Progressive Alliance, while the AIADMK heads the National Democratic Alliance.

Apart from these fronts, the Naam Tamilar Katchi and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are also in the fray independently.

Top leaders crisscrossed the state over the past few weeks, addressing rallies and undertaking extensive outreach programmes despite soaring summer temperatures.

With campaigning now over, strict regulations have come into force to ensure a free and fair election process.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, in a statement, outlined the guidelines that will remain in effect from 6 p.m. on April 21 until the close of polling on April 23, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

As per the rules, no public meetings, processions or campaign-related gatherings are permitted during this period.

The dissemination of election-related content through television, radio, social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, as well as SMS or internet-based communication, is strictly prohibited.

Authorities have also barred the organisation of entertainment events, including music or theatrical performances, intended to influence voters. Any violation of these provisions can attract penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Further, all political functionaries and party workers who are not registered voters in a constituency must leave the area before the silence period begins.

Surveillance will be intensified at venues such as marriage halls, hostels and guest houses to ensure compliance. Vehicle permits issued to candidates and star campaigners will cease to be valid after 6 p.m. on April 21.

On polling day, candidates will be allowed limited vehicle usage, strictly regulated by returning officers. The hiring or use of vehicles to transport voters to polling stations has been expressly prohibited.

Additionally, candidates may set up election booths with only two persons, at least 100 metres away from polling stations, and no crowding will be allowed.