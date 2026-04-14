Cable operator arrested for telecasting leaked version of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday, April 13, arrested a cable TV operator for telecasting the leaked version of TVK chief Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. The accused has been identified as S Palanisamy (44), resident of Karumathampatti, operator of Rasi cable TV network. He was arrested following a complaint lodged by TVK’s Coimbatore suburban east district unit, deputy secretary, Mohanapriya.

Palanisamy has been booked under different Sections of the Copyright Act, Information Technology Act, the Cinematograph Act and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

According to The Hindu , Palanisamy telecasted the leaked version of Jana Nayagan on the night of April 11. The complainant said that the pirated version of the movie was broadcast for up to 21 minutes post the interval on March 11, following which TVK cadre intervened.

Police said that the accused has also been telecasting new movies that are released in OTT. “We have sent a recommendation to cancel the license of the channel,” a police officer was quoted as saying by Times of India .

Following the arrest, police have issued a stern advisory to local cable operators and the public, over sharing and consuming illegal copyrighted content.

Jana Nayagan’s release was originally scheduled for January during Pongal. However, it was stalled as the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to certify the film.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Police have arrested six persons in connection with the leaking of Jana Nayagan. The arrested accused have been remanded in custody.