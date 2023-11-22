Niqab-clad girl allegedly harassed by teacher in Coimbatore, parents lodge complaint

On November 10, the Class 7 student was allegedly slapped by her class teacher, in front of her classmates after the student objected to the teacher’s allegedly communal and casteist remarks about her parents.

The teacher allegedly asked the student about her parents’ occupations. The student had replied that her mother is a housewife and that her father runs a beef stall. To this, the teacher had said, “You are this arrogant because you eat beef.” The teacher slapped the girl after she stood up for herself and her parents, the family tells TNM. Again, on November 20, the girl was allegedly forced by the teacher to clean the shoes of other students using her niqab.

It all started with a row over the child wearing a niqab, a family member told TNM. Two of the teachers allegedly told her not to wear a niqab to school and later threatened to speak to the headmistress and get her expelled. JM Hussain, the student's relative, said: “Since she started studying at this school a year back, she has been wearing a niqab over her uniform until entering the school premises. Inside the campus, she would be only in her school uniform.” He also said the parents had initially met the headmistress and pointed out that their customs did not impact other students in the school in any way. According to him, the headmistress had at the time promised that the incident would not be repeated. However, the teacher was enraged that the student had brought the matter to her parents’ attention. For the next two months, the student was allegedly harassed in retaliation.