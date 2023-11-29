Burglary in Coimbatore Jos Alukkas, jewellery worth 200 sovereigns missing

An outlet of the popular Jos Alukkas chain of jewellery stores was burgled in Coimbatore and jewellery worth 200 sovereigns went missing. Staff at the Jos Alukkas store in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city discovered to their dismay on Tuesday morning, November 28 that select gold, diamond, platinum and silver jewellery were missing.

According to Puthiyathalaimurai, the staff discovered the theft only when they were taking stock of the respective shelves they were responsible for. Further, reports say that the police have now formed five special teams to track down the culprits. A case has also been filed under IPC sections 454 (trespassing or housebreaking), 457 (lurking, trespassing or housebreaking by night) and 380 (theft).

According to initial reports, 8 rings, 5 thalis, 5 necklaces, 3 ear studs and 1 pendant, all encrusted with diamonds have been stolen. Further, 2 chains and 12 bracelets in platinum and in gold, 35 gold chains, 11 bangles and 25 bracelets, 51 necklaces, 27 links, 18 thalis, 21 rings, 3 studs, 2 rings are among the jewellery that was stolen.