Budget 2026 makes little mention of Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls

With the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 announced on Sunday, February 1, Tamil Nadu leaders have expressed disappointment, citing the lack of TN-specific programmes or investment in the state, even as it heads to assembly elections this year.

Many pointed out that even as the Budget did not announce notable programmes, poll-bound states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, had been expecting key announcements.

Reacting to the Budget, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi said, “Even elections couldn’t persuade the Union BJP government to remember Tamil Nadu in this budget.”

This is despite the fact that prior to the budget session, Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged the Union government to reconsider matters, including Union funds pending to the state, as well as the blocked Madurai and Coimbatore metro projects.

Budget’s mentions of Tamil Nadu

Budget 2026 proposed to set up rare earth mineral mining corridors in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Budget also announced seven high-speed rail corridors, including a Chennai-Hyderabad and a Chennai-Bangalore corridor. Other mentions of the state include the setting up of birdwatching trails along the Pulikat Lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Finance Minister also announced that 15 archaeological sites would be developed into experiential cultural sites open to the public. Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu found itself on this list, while the newly discovered and highly politicised Keeladi dig did not.

‘Let down for all states’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MP Ravikumar commented that the budget had been a let down for all states.

“The 16th Finance Commission's recommendation to continue the tax revenue sharing to states at 41% has been a major disappointment to the state governments. It should be increased to 50%,” he said.

“The government has announced redevelopment of Adichanallur, but the state archaeological department has already developed the sites within the state to global standards,” he further said.

Reacting to the announcement regarding rail corridors connecting Chennai to Bangalore and Hyderabad, he expressed disappointment over the lack of intra-state trains for Tamil Nadu.