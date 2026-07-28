Broiler chicken sales to be halted from July 31: Tamil Nadu traders’ union

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The Tamil Nadu Chicken Traders Federation on Monday, July 27 announced that broiler chicken sales across the state will be suspended from July 31, to press poultry producers to comply with government-mandated feed norms before birds are transported for slaughter.

Announcing the decision, federation president B Durairaj said poultry producers have failed to implement the mandatory practice of withholding feed for eight to 12 hours before the scheduled dispatch of birds from poultry farms.

According to the traders, the continued violation not only affects hygiene and food safety, but also imposes additional financial burden on retailers and consumers.

“Not complying with the government’s regulations, producers continue feeding the birds until they are loaded onto trucks, increasing the weight of each bird by at least 100 grams,” Durairaj said.

He alleged that while the additional feed costs producers only Rs 3 to Rs 4 per bird, traders are charged Rs 10 to Rs 12 for the extra weight.

“Retailers also bear transportation costs, which eventually get passed on through wholesalers and retailers to consumers,” he added.

The federation said the 2024 government guidelines were introduced to ensure that the birds are not fed before transport.

According to traders, this reduces faecal contamination during transportation and processing, improves hygiene in transport vehicles and retail outlets, and enhances the overall safety and quality of chicken sold to consumers.

“Feed often remains in the liver and throat, while the birds excrete during transportation. Retailers spend additional time and money cleaning transport vehicles and shops, and those expenses are ultimately borne by consumers,” said Pramodh, a member of the Chennai Poultry Wholesalers Association.

Durairaj said hotels and retailers have already been informed about the proposed sales suspension so that they can make alternative arrangements.

Meanwhile, traders said a decision on closure of retail chicken shops in Chennai would be taken on July 29. They estimate that around 1.24 crore kg of chicken is sold in Chennai everyday.

The federation clarified that the protest is not directed against the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department. Instead, it urged the state government to facilitate discussions between the traders and poultry producers to resolve the issue.

Durairaj said chicken traders in Puducherry have extended their support to the protest while traders in Kerala are also expected to announce their stand.