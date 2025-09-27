Breaking: Stampede at Vijay's Karur rally leaves 33 dead, several injured

CM Stalin issues statement saying that he has instructed former Minister Senthil Balaji, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and District Collector to provide immediate medical treatment to the public who have fainted due to the crowd congestion and are admitted to the hospital.

Further Minister Anbil Mahesh is directed to provide necessary assistance on a war footing, the CM said. “I have spoken to the ADGP as well to take swift measures to stabilize the situation there.

I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police department,” the statement said.