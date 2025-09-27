Breaking: Stampede at Vijay's Karur rally leaves 33 dead, several injured
Tamil Nadu

Breaking: Stampede at Vijay's Karur rally leaves 33 dead, several injured

At least 29 persons died and several others have been hospitalised following a tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s campaign on Saturday, September 27, in Tamil Nadu's Karur district. Six among the dead were reportedly children.

A deadly stampede broke out during actor-politician Vijay's campaign rally in Karur, resulting in at least 30 deaths. Several people have been injured. 

CM Stalin issues statement saying that he has instructed former Minister Senthil Balaji, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and District Collector to  provide immediate medical treatment to the public who have fainted due to the crowd congestion and are admitted to the hospital.

Further Minister Anbil Mahesh is directed to provide necessary assistance on a war footing, the CM said. “I have spoken to the ADGP as well to take swift measures to stabilize the situation there.

I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police department,” the statement said.

The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com