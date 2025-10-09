Breakdown of the Dashwanth judgement: How the prosecution failed a 7-year-old

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 8, set aside the conviction and death sentence of a Chennai-based techie in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old. The alleged crime happened in 2017, and the man named Dashwanth, who was 23 years old at the time, was accused of burning the little girl’s body after committing rape.

He was awarded the death penalty by a Chengalpet court in 2018, and the Madras High Court upheld the conviction and sentence. But a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta set aside the conviction, letting Dashwanth go free.

The judgement is jarring.

It pricks at the conscience, making one question how an accused like Dashwanth, convicted and sentenced to death for a heinous crime, could be set absolutely free. But the judgement, in its full detail, also gives the answer to this question– shoddy investigation and inefficiency of the police to build a case beyond doubt.

“We may hasten to add that while the present case pertains to the commission of a heinous offence involving a girl of tender age of seven years, at the same time, we cannot ignore or bypass the fundamental principle of criminal jurisprudence that the prosecution is duty-bound to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” said the apex court in its judgement.

Dashwanth was also accused of killing his own mother and fleeing away with her gold ornaments in December 2017, while he was out on bail the the rape and murder of the little girl. But he was acquitted later in that case, for lack of evidence.

Dashwanth was provided with legal assistance in the child rape case by the Square Circle Clinic, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad (formerly Project 39A), which provides pro-bono defence to those awarded the death penalty.

Here is a breakdown of the judgement.

The last seen theory

The child went missing from the apartment complex she stayed in with her family in Mugalivakkam on February 5, 2017. The parents had gone out shopping, and when they returned about an hour later, they could not find the child, who was playing with other children when they left. Neighbours, including Dashwanth, put together a search party to look for the girl.

One of the main arguments of the prosecution in court was that before having gone missing, the child was last seen with Dashwanth. This testimony was given by a neighbour, who said that he had seen the child playing with Dashwanth on the second floor of the apartment, before the parents came back.

But the apex court rejected this testimony, citing that it lacked credibility. It said that though the said neighbour claimed to have seen the child with Dashwanth, he failed to inform the same to the police or the search party upon seeing that Dashwanth was also part of it.

The court noted that such an incident was not mentioned by the child’s parents in their police complaint as well.

The apex court thereby concluded that the circumstance of last seen together was “created by the Investigating Officer through the witness in order to lend credence to an otherwise weak case.”

CCTV footage of Dashwanth not produced

A crucial piece of evidence, based on which the police arrested Dashwanth was CCTV footage from a nearby temple, which captured ‘suspicious movement’.

The prosecution’s case was that after the search for the child bore no result, the parents were informed by the police that they had perused the CCTV footage from a nearby temple, which showed Dashwanth passing on a bike with a bag. This bag was later recorded by the police to contain the child’s body, which Dashwanth then burnt using petrol near the Anakaputhur bypass road.

The Supreme Court bench noted that the police did not procure the recording of the said camera and exhibit the same in evidence. “Hence, the primary evidence of the so-called CCTV footage is not available on record. In addition thereto, we find that the theory of incriminating CCTV footage also seems to be a fictional creation by the Investigating Officers to somehow trap the appellant for the crime,” the bench noted.

The court also noted that while the child’s father said that the police informed him about the CCTV visuals, the person who managed the CCTV said that the father had personally gone to the CCTV room and they both watched the visuals together.

“As per the witness, the said camera recording revealed that a person riding on a motorbike was seen passing by the temple, having placed a bag on the front of his bike. The witness elaborated that the face of the person was not clearly identifiable in the recording, and various other persons were also seen travelling by bikes with bags hanging from their vehicles,” the court noted.

Further, the child’s parents left for shopping at 6 pm. The neighbour claimed he saw the child with Dashwanth at about 6.15 pm. The parents returned at about 7.15 pm, when they found the child missing, and immediately after, they organised a search, in which Dashwanth also took part.

The court noted that it is impossible to fathom that Dashwanth could have committed rape, smothered the child, taken her body to the bypass road and burnt it within this period of time.

“It is unlikely that this gory sequence could have been wrapped up within the small window of one hour. The CCTV camera purportedly captured an important event, i.e., the moment when the appellant was allegedly seen taking away the bag in which the dead body of the child victim was stuffed and hence, the same could have provided a vital clue for solving the mystery behind the crime. Failure to collect the data from the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the CCTV camera creates a grave doubt on the bona fides of the Investigation Agency. It seems that the Investigation Officers were intentionally trying to screen the truth from being brought on record and wash their hands off the matter, by making the appellant a scapegoat,” the apex court wrote in its judgement.