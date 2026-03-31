‘Blocked ambulance route’: Case against TVK chief Vijay after Peravallur rally

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A case was registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Peravallur Police Station in Chennai on Tuesday, March 31, for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for April 23.
According to reports, the FIR was filed on a complaint by Flying Squad Officer Kumar, naming Vijay and approximately 5,000 party workers under five sections, including charges of causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway and participating in an unlawful assembly. Vijay said his party would cooperate fully with the legal process.
The complaint alleged that Vijay used around 30 loudspeakers during a public gathering, drew a crowd exceeding 5,000 people, and caused significant inconvenience to the public. The complaint further stated that the gathering “reportedly blocked the movement of an ambulance,” raising concerns over public safety.
Video recordings of the campaign were also submitted as evidence in the complaint.
The development comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, where polling will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.
The Election Commission has announced polling dates for five assemblies — Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will vote on April 9, Tamil Nadu on April 23, and West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting for all states will be conducted on May 4.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said the elections will cover 17.4 crore voters across 824 constituencies, with 2.19 lakh polling stations and around 25 lakh election officials deployed.
Meanwhile, political momentum in Tamil Nadu continues to build. Chief Minister MK Stalin, after filing his nomination from Kolathur, said, “Our victory will be very bright. Compared to the last three times, this time I'm witnessing a huge support... This time the victory is going to be very big.”
Vijay, who recently filed nominations from Perambur and Trichy East constituencies, has also stepped up his campaign. He said, “We have to save Tamil Nadu… I will never lie, never deceive you.”