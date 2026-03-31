‘Blocked ambulance route’: Case against TVK chief Vijay after Peravallur rally

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A case was registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Peravallur Police Station in Chennai on Tuesday, March 31, for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for April 23.

According to reports, the FIR was filed on a complaint by Flying Squad Officer Kumar, naming Vijay and approximately 5,000 party workers under five sections, including charges of causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway and participating in an unlawful assembly. Vijay said his party would cooperate fully with the legal process.

The complaint alleged that Vijay used around 30 loudspeakers during a public gathering, drew a crowd exceeding 5,000 people, and caused significant inconvenience to the public. The complaint further stated that the gathering “reportedly blocked the movement of an ambulance,” raising concerns over public safety.

Video recordings of the campaign were also submitted as evidence in the complaint.