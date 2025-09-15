BJP’s minority govt won’t last long, says TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday September 14, said that the BJP government at the Union will not last long and a pro-Tamil Nadu party will come to power, he said.

Speaking at an event in Krishnagiri while distributing welfare assistance, the Tamil Nadu CM reflected on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s poll promises and the National Eligibility vum Entrance test (NEET) ban demand of the state.

“As soon as the government came to power we passed a bill to stop NEET in the Assembly. The people know the conspiracy that went into blocking it. The NEET bill which had been passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly had been returned by the Governor initially only to be re adopted and sent for president’s consideration. The bill is yet to receive assent,” he said.

He recalled that the DMK fought various legal battles for NEET. “During the 2024 Parliamentary election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also promised to grant an exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu if the Congress-led INDIA bloc was voted to power. But, the BJP came to power. The minority BJP Union government will not survive for long. One day, a government supporting Tamil Nadu will come to power at the Union,” Stalin said.

The BJP fell short of the majority in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Out of the 543 seats, they won only 240 seats. The government has been formed with the support of its two key allies–Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal United.

Speaking about the DMK’s poll promises, Stalin said. “ We have the responsibility to answer to you regarding questions of fulfilled promises. Ministers Govi Chezhiyan SS Shivashankar and Thangam Thennarasu addressed the media for over an hour and have explained that of the 505 poll promises given, 364 are already in application. 40 other schemes are currently under government consideration. 37 schemes are under union consideration and 64 schemes have been halted for financial constraints.”

Stalin also said that the government had even passed schemes beyond what was promised in the polls such as the breakfast scheme, Pudhumai penn scheme (financial assistance for schoolgirls), Tamil Pudhalvan scheme (financial assistance for government students going into higher education) , Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (Healthcare at People’s Doorstep) among others.

Stalin also took a dig at Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami saying that “those who are adamant that they won’t look at the good, won’t see these schemes.” He challenged the Leader of Opposition to list out the promises fulfilled by the AIADMK in the 10 years.





