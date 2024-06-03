Tamil Nadu

'BJP won't win any seat in Tamil Nadu': Thol Thirumavalavan

The VCK leader said that INDIA bloc would decide on the prime ministerial candidate after the Lok Sabha election results.
VCK MP and chief Thol Thirumavalavan
IANS

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan said on June 2, Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not win any of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. 

Speaking to reporters, Thol Thirumavalavan who is the founder of VCK said that the INDIA bloc would decide on the prime ministerial candidate after the Lok Sabha election results.

He also said that "a new dawn will break on June 4 and the darkness overshadowing India will dissipate". Thol Thirumavalavan is a candidate of the INDIA bloc from Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. VCK general secretary and sitting MP from Villupuram, D Ravikumar, is seeking re-election from the same constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

