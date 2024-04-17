BJP uses video of Karunanidhi to seek votes for themselves

In its latest election gimmick, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now using an old video clip of its ideological nemesis — the late Dravidian stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi – to seek votes for its own candidates in the Dravidian fortress of Tamil Nadu.

In the video, which was posted on BJP’s social media platforms on Wednesday, April 17, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) veteran can be seen calling upon people to “go from house to house, ask for votes, walk from street to street, area to area, and place to place,” because the election is nearing. “Save Tamil Nadu, save Indian democracy, yenave (hence…),” Karunanidhi says in the video, only to be abruptly cut off and be replaced by BJP’s lotus symbol, with a voiceover asking people to vote for the BJP. The video was posted with the caption, “Think and vote.”