BJP urges EC to probe alleged distribution of political material in TN churches

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS. Prasad on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate cognisance of alleged distribution of political pamphlets inside churches in the state, claiming that such activities could undermine the integrity of the ongoing Assembly election process.

In a statement, Prasad alleged that pamphlets supportive of the DMK and containing political messaging were circulated within certain church premises.

He claimed that these materials included "evaluations and endorsements" of specific parties and candidates, potentially influencing voters along religious lines.

Describing the development as a "serious concern", Prasad said the use of religious institutions for electoral messaging could violate provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

He pointed to Sections 123(3) and 123(3A), which classify appeals to religion and promotion of enmity during elections as corrupt practices.

"The sanctity of places of worship must be preserved, and they should not be converted into platforms for political campaigning," the statement said, adding that such actions, if proven, would be detrimental to the principle of free and fair elections.

The BJP leader also called for an inquiry into the role of the Tamil Nadu Bishops' Council, alleging that it had circulated the pamphlets.

He demanded scrutiny under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, citing concerns about possible external influence in the electoral process.

Prasad urged the Election Commission to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound and impartial probe into the allegations.

He said all aspects, including the content of the pamphlets and the manner of their distribution, should be thoroughly examined.

The statement also called for strict legal action against those found responsible, including candidates, party workers, or religious authorities, if violations are established.

It added that any candidate found guilty of engaging in such practices should face disqualification under the law.

The Election Commission has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23, with campaigning entering its final phase.