BJP removes Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad after invite to Vijay to join NDA

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Monday, March 9, removed its Tamil Nadu state spokesperson, ANs Prasad, through a statement issued by state president Nainar Nagendran.

This comes a day after Prasad issued an invitation to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay to join hands with the National Democratic Alliance, the opposition coalition in the state.

On Sunday, March 8, Prasad had called on many parties in the state to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the BJP in the NDA alliance. He laid special focus on Vijay, stating that if Vijay were serious about opposing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the state elections, he should consider joining the NDA.

Prasad had said that if Vijay chose to stand alone in the upcoming state elections set to take place in April-May, he would end up splitting the anti-DMK votes.

Prasad had served as the state media coordinator of the BJP for over two years, having been appointed in January 2024.

Following the statement, AIADMK and BJP leaders said they were unaware of any plans to reach out to the TVK.

According to a report in The Hindu , AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Muniswami said that he had no clue about the same. Nainar Nagendran too responded in the same manner when asked about alliance possibilities.

The TVK leader has continued to maintain that the DMK was his political opponent while the BJP was his primary ideological foe.

Prasad was also removed from the post of media in charge in the state working committee constituted for the assembly elections.

On March 10, Prasad issued a tweet from his X (formerly Twitter) handle sharing a news article alleging that the DMK had used monetary inducement to secure alliance partners ahead of the state polls. “This is my final statement as spokesperson of the BJP in Tamil Nadu” he wrote.