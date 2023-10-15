BJP reduced women into symbols, Sonia Gandhi at DMK women’s meet in Chennai

Along with Sonia, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated at the event. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, and Nationalist Congress Party working president and MP Supriya Sule, Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar’s Minister for Food and Consumer Protection Leshi Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan, CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali, CPI national executive committee member Annie Raja, and Trinamool Congress’s Sushmita Dev also participated in the event.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who spoke at the event said that it is a historical duty for every party in India to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rights of individuals were depleted in the country, he added. "There are doubts looming large among people whether our parliamentary system will be continued, whether our democracy will sustain," he said, adding that Modi, in the name of one nation, one language, one religion, one culture, one election, one exam, one food, is trying to bring in a one-party rule. "It will create a one-man dictatorship. This is the reason why BJP should be completely defeated in the upcoming parliamentary elections," MK Stalin noted.

While hitting out at the BJP rule over the 33% reservation Bill, Stalin said that when it was tabled in 1996 during the United Front regime, there was no such demand of completing the census first. "Even when it was tabled again in 2010, our UPA alliance did not come up with any such conditions,” Stalin said.

Speaking at the event, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that women’s opinions were largely neglected while making policies. “Politics should be determined, defined, and decided with the opinions, concerns, and aspirations of women. Without that, there should be no politics, no policy-making, and no governance. Let us come together, let us rewrite history, and make sure there is justice for not only women but justice for everybody, every human being in this country,” she said.

Leaders from other parties, in the event, highlighted how the BJP regime turned blind to crimes committed against women in the country including how the Modi government handled the women wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Manipur riots.

Sushmita Dev of All India Trinamool Congress said “The BJP with an absolute majority delayed the reservation for women and gave us a bill that was shackled with pre-conditions,” adding that there is no guarantee that this bill will become a reality soon.

Taking a dig at the Modi government, she said “We should be ashamed that the BJP MP who was accused of molesting our wrestlers was sitting in the parliament when the debate was going on the reservation bill. Women were paraded naked in Manipur and raped. Even then the PM's conscience was not shaken”.

Annie Raja who participated in the event said that it was possible to have a discussion with women about political representation because of leaders like Thanthai Periyar, Ayyankali, and Iyothee Thass. "It became possible as these leaders, reformists believed in equality in the society," Annie said. "As women, we are in a state of perpetual insecurity," she said adding that since the BJP assumed office in 2014, the crimes against women have increased and the degree of cruelty has become intense. And the conviction rate is really poor," Annie highlighted.