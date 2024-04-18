BJP party worker arrested in Coimbatore for allegedly distributing money to voters

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Coimbatore was arrested for allegedly distributing money to voters on Wednesday, April 17. The man, identified as Jothimani, was reportedly distributing the money from a tea shop in Coimbatore’s Pooluvapatti. After receiving information about the cash distribution, the Election Commission’s (EC) flying squad officials searched Jothimani’s residence. The officials found and seized Rs 81,000 in cash and several booth slips from him, according to reports.

Coimbatore is one of the key constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming elections. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded Ganapathy P Rajkumar, who was earlier the Mayor of Coimbatore city municipality. Other candidates in the fray are All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s Singai G Ramachandran and BJP’s Annamalai.